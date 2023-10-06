Chelsea were back out on the training ground yesterday (Thursday) to begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and among those making a most welcome appearance was Reece James.

It’s unclear if he was a full participant just yet, with the official website only reporting that he “returned to the grass as he continues his recovery from injury”. Generally, players coming back from long(er)-term injuries don’t become full participants on their first day back outside (with “inside” being synonymous with just rehab work, be that strength or conditioning).

James has been out since the 76th minute of our first match of the season, but has managed to get himself suspended for this weekend’s match anyway by saying some mean things to a referee. Thankfully, his ban from The FA is only for this one match, so he should be able to get back into real action in a couple weeks, once we reconvene after the international break.