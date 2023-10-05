Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher named in England squad

I just got done binging the ‘Beckham’ documentary on Netflix — highly recommended! — and that has me wondering even more so than usual as to why and who would ever willingly want the burden of representing their country, and then being hung out to dry as public enemy number-one when their country isn’t the one country to actually win something at a major tournament, but here we are again ahead of the latest international break and it’s once again time for the England selection.

As in September, Chelsea’s own Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill have gotten the call from manager Gareth Southgate, and one Raheem Sterling has not. Unlike in September, Sterling’s omission isn’t too surprising; he was on fire to start the season but has cooled off quite a bit since. Ben Chilwell misses out this time as well due to his latest hamstring injury.

Former Chelsea boys Marc Guéhi, Fikayo Tomori, Declan Rice, and Eddie Nketiah all get the call as well for the games against Australia (friendly) and Italy (Euro 2024 qualifier).