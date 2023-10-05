Robert Sánchez nominated for Premier League Save of the Month award

Chelsea may have lost the game, but Robert Sánchez made a stunning save against Aston Villa to earn a nomination for the Premier League Save of the Month award for September.

The Chelsea number-one may be up against some pretty strong competition — not sure if any one of the six nominees truly stands out from the rest; they’re all pretty great! — so you might as well just turn it into a popularity contest by voting here before Monday.

Sensational September saves!

The nominees for the @premierleague Castrol Save of the Month are once again out of the very top drawer... pic.twitter.com/z9vXm398in — Castrol (@Castrol) October 5, 2023

Sánchez, just 25, has made a very good start to his Chelsea career after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion and taking over starting duties from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who decamped to Real Madrid (on loan) for the year (and maybe longer). Sánchez leads the league in clean sheets with three, with Chelsea sporting the second best defensive record n the division as well, despite earning just eight points from our opening seven fixtures.

In any case, keep it up, Bob! (And maybe try to cut out the occasional howler in distribution, for which we’ve luckily yet to be punished by the opposition.)