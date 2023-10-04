Fulham 0-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Cole Palmer, Man of the Match again

1. COLE PALMER (7.9)

There was a lot to be happy about on Monday night, a lot of good performances from up and down the lineup, but it’s young Cole Palmer who takes the top spot once again, just as he did midweek against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In fact, Palmer has now featured in the top three in four of his five appearances this season — a.k.a. four of the five Chelsea appearances in his career. While he probably won’t keep up that ratio (not even Eden Hazard did), he’s proving to be a real gem despite the seemingly opportunistic nature of his signing from Manchester City late in the window.

Keep it up, Cole!

2. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.9)

Gallagher misses out by tenths on the top spot, which would’ve been a nice reward given all the flak he’s taken this season despite always giving it his all. The midfield trio of Gallagher, Enzo, and Caicedo were dominant, and the rotations between the first two were essential to that. I do think Gallagher’s better further ahead and Enzo’s better further back, but it’s nice to be able to mix it up and give the opposition different looks throughout the match.

3. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (7.8)

Perhaps if Mudryk would’ve been able to go the whole game and build on the confidence he showed in the first half in scoring his first goal for the club, he would’ve easily walked away with the Man of the Match award. As it is, instead we’re waiting, hoping for good news on his quad injury.

It may have taken Misha nine months to score his first Chelsea goal, but you know, Branislav Ivanović once took six months just to make his first appearance, and he turned out to be a bit of a legend.

vs. FULHAM (PL, A, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.9), Gallagher (7.9), Mudryk (7.8), Colwill (7.8), Broja (7.4), Caicedo (7.3), Enzo (7.2), Cucurella (7.1), Silva (7.0), Sánchez (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Disasi (6.9). Sterling (6.5, sub), Maatsen (6.3, sub), Ugochukwu (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Matos (5.7, sub), Madueke (5.6, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL