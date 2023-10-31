How should Chelsea line up against Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup?

After the major disappointment of the weekend, Chelsea have an excellent chance to get back to winning ways in Wednesday night’s League Cup fourth round match against midtable Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

It’s certainly a favorable matchup and thus a tie that we will be expected to win — which of course then creates its own set of expectations and pressures, which we seem to be not quite capable of dealing with consistently at Stamford Bridge. But I suppose that’s all part of the learning and growing process for this young team.

The potential returns of Enzo Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk might be helpful in that process as well. They were both late scratches against Brentford, with the team scrambling to find solutions in their absence. But it’s not certain that they will be back — might be saved for the trip to Spurs on Saturday anyway — so we might have to cope without them once again.

So perhaps an opportunity for some fresh faces, or faces we haven’t seen in a while, such as Benoît Badiashile, who’s yet to feature this season but should now be fully fit and ready to go.

