Chelsea 0-2 Brentford, Player Ratings: Not great, Bob!

1. COLE PALMER (6.7)

It was slim pickings for good performances in this game, especially after the first 20-25 minutes of the first half, but Palmer stood out once again, just as he’s done in just about every single one of his five starts for Chelsea so far this season (and so far in his Chelsea career).

We can only hope that this continues well into the future. And it would be nice if others around him stepped up as well, to ease off some of the growing expectation and pressure-narrative around the 21-year-old (i.e. questions like “can we build this team around him” and so on).

2. MARC CUCURELLA (5.7)

Cucurella, now also getting it done at his actual position!

If only he would’ve converted that gilt-edged chance that was laid on a plate for him by Palmer. It is, after all, a most Chelsea thing to have our wing-backs be our most dangerous strikers.

3. THIAGO SILVA (5.7)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. BRENTFORD (PL, H, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Palmer (6.4)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Cucurella (5.7), Silva (5.7), Gallagher (5.6), Colwill (5.5), Caicedo (5.2)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Sánchez (4.9), James (4.6, sub), Madueke (4.5), Ugochukwu (4.4, sub), Sterling (4.2), Disasi (4.2), Deivid (4.1, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Maatsen (3.7, sub), Jackson (3.1)

