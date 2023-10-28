 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Welcome to the weekend, and match number ten of the 2023-24 Premier League season! Chelsea come in unbeaten in four in all competitions, and looking for a rare home victory these days.

Can we get the weekend started off right?

Pochettino reverts to the back-four seen before the break, with Cucurella (or Disasi?) on the right (and both Gusto and half-fit James on the bench). Enzo misses out (presumably due the birth of his child the other day). Mudryk does, too, for some reason.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Caicedo, Gallagher (c) | Madueke, Palmer, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Beach, Gusto, James, Badiashile, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Matos, Washington

Brentford starting XI:
Flekken | Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Nørgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Wissa, Mbeumo

Substitutes from: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe, Brierley

Date / Time: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12.30 BST; 7:30am EDT; 5pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Simon Hooper (on pitch); Craig Pawson (VAR)

On TV: TNT Sports (née BT Sport) (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Discovery+ (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

