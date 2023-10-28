Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the weekend, and match number ten of the 2023-24 Premier League season! Chelsea come in unbeaten in four in all competitions, and looking for a rare home victory these days.

Can we get the weekend started off right?

Pochettino reverts to the back-four seen before the break, with Cucurella (or Disasi?) on the right (and both Gusto and half-fit James on the bench). Enzo misses out (presumably due the birth of his child the other day). Mudryk does, too, for some reason.

Both Enzo Fernandez & Mykhailo Mudryk have small injuries. Nothing to worry about. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) October 28, 2023

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Caicedo, Gallagher (c) | Madueke, Palmer, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Beach, Gusto, James, Badiashile, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Matos, Washington

Brentford starting XI:

Flekken | Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Nørgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Wissa, Mbeumo

Substitutes from: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe, Brierley

Date / Time: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12.30 BST; 7:30am EDT; 5pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Simon Hooper (on pitch); Craig Pawson (VAR)

On TV: TNT Sports (née BT Sport) (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Discovery+ (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

