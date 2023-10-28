Another week, another game, another lineup vote that produced no real surprises. I guess it’s a good thing that we can pretty much agree on a consensus starting eleven — as long as that eleven produces good football and good results, which, in fairness it has been.

The one question, and the only spot not getting at least 70% was the right back. Most of the voting happened before Reece James got ruled out from starting by Mauricio Pochettino, so his 53% is likely null and void. Malo Gusto got 46%, so he’s not trailing far behind.

The other close race was over the formation, with the 4-2-3-1 narrowly winning out over its close brother, the 4-3-3, by about 6%. So, will have to name a center forward, despite not starting a recognized one. (This formation plays more like a 4-4-2 anyway; or a 4-2-4-0?)

Incidentally, despite his big mistake and the seemingly budding narrative, 75% of you still believe that Bob Sánchez is the right choice between the sticks. Gasp, the silent majority!

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (48%)

Sánchez (75%) | Cucurella (70%), Colwill (92%), Silva (81%), James (53%) | Enzo (97%), Caiceo (96%) | Mudryk (78%), Gallagher (87%), Sterling (79%) | Palmer (94%)