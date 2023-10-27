Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The middle game of Chelsea’s three-match homestand will see us take on fellow West Londoners Brentford at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s early kick-off. If we can play like we did for the first 77 minutes last weekend, we’re in for a better weekend. If we end up playing like we did for the last 13 minutes last weekend, we’re in for some worse heartburn.

We’ve had almost a full week to recover from the frustration of that 2-2 draw against Arsenal, and that should, in theory, mean that we won’t run out of gas at the end. First games back from international breaks are never easy (especially when dealing with long travel distances), and while noon kick-offs on Saturday are also rife for silliness, hopefully we can put in a full 90 minutes this time around.

And speaking of positive fitness developments, our injury list has dipped into the single digits for the first time in living memory, with only long-term absentees Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Roméo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, and Wesley Fofana joining the more short-termist pair of Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka on the sidelines. Reece James appears to have not had any setbacks after making his return via a late cameo last Saturday.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)