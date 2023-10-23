Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, Player Ratings: Cole keeps cooking

1. COLE PALMER (7.9)

Chelsea scored two or more goals for the third Premier League game running. We haven’t done that for a year. So while the last 13 minutes of this game were frustrating and maddening, there were plenty of positives to take and build upon from the first 77 minutes. That may feel like a hollow positive, but that’s the nature of any project.

And Palmer has quickly made himself indispensable to said project. It’s no coincidence that this three-match streak of actual goal-scoring has come in three of his four starts this season. Unfortunately, it was Palmer himself who missed an easy chance that would’ve surely finished off the game at 3-0.

But otherwise, it was another excellent performance from the youngster, even as we went with a slightly different, striker-less look in attack at the start. He has now been voted Man of the Match in three of our last four games.

2. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (7.6)

Mudryk was directly involved in both goals, drawing the penalty when his header hit defender William Saliba’s outstretched arm, and then scoring our second, and claiming hat he meant it. There was certainly an element of luck in both goals, but sometimes you do make your own luck .. and we’ve been due some breaks.

Mudryk has three goals this month for club and country, and is starting to look confident out there. Pochettino wants more, and there’s undoubtedly plenty more to come — especially if he keeps going at this rate. (And I don’t mean just running fast or kicking hard.)

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.6)

Gallagher’s performances have stepped up another level since he inherited the armband. He might have to give that up now, but hopefully he will keep his own form going. This is now his fourth appearance in the top three, second most on the team (Palmer has six).

vs. BURNLEY (PL, A, W 4-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.9), Mudryk (7.6), Gallagher (7.6), Cucurella (7.1), Silva (7.1), Sterling (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.7), Enzo (6.5), Colwill (6.4), Gusto (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Jackson (4.9, sub), Madueke (4.7, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Sánchez (3.0)

OVERALL