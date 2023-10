GOALLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

3-1

Sjoeke Nüsken

That is a perfect hattrick #CFCW pic.twitter.com/rLJ3XoXfT7 — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) October 22, 2023

What an amazing day for Sjoeke Nüsken! After a few close shaves in Chelsea Women’s favour, Jelena Cankovic recycles possession and the ball falls to Sam Kerr. The striker plays a pass into the small box to find the German midfielder, who only needs to square it towards the goal to complete her hat-trick against Brighton.