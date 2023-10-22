Chelsea Women remain unbeaten at the start of the season, and only lost points to one of the toughest Women’s Super League opponents, Manchester City, in an away match. But at home, the Blues can’t afford to drop points if they are to stay at the top of the table.

Today at Kingsmeadow, we see the return of both Kadeisha Buchanan and Ève Périsset to the starting lineup in a potential 3-4-3. Hopefully Niamh Charles will continue providing assists from the wings, with Sam Kerr more than eager to keep her goalscoring streak going.

Chelsea starting eleven (3-4-3?):

Berger | Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Périsset, Ingle, Nusken, Charles | James, Kerr, Kirby

Substitutes from: Musovic, Hampton, Fishel, Lawrence, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Brighton starting eleven:

Baggaley | Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Losada, Bremer, Lee, Carabali, Kullberg, Pinto, Robinson, Li Mengwen

Substitutes from: Pattinson, Sarri, Zigiotti, Terland, Hawkesby, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Startup

Date / Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 14.00 GMT; 9am EDT; 11:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

Referee: Stacey Fullicks

On TV: none (UK); none (US); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); none (US); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!