Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome back to the Premier League, and welcome back to the first game of a very challenging run between now and the next international break.

It’s time to turn up, and turn things up, to 11.

Contrary to what we’ve seen before, there are a couple surprises from Mauricio Pochettino — presumably prompted by the fitness issues of Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson — with Marc Cucurella getting the start at left back for Levi Colwill (who’s in the center instead) and no recognized center forward in the lineup.

Both Saka and Saliba have been passed fit for Arsenal. No such luck for Reece James.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Silva, Gusto | Gallagher (c), Enzo, Caicedo | Mudryk, Sterling, Palmer

Substitutes from: Petrović, James, Maatsen, Badiashile, Disasi, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Washington, Jackson

Arsenal starting lineup (4-3-3):

Raya | Zinchenko, Magalhães, Saliba, White | Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard (c) | Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Substitutes from: Hein, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Havertz, Trossard, Nketiah

Date / Time: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!