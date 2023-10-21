It’s never easy to resume high level play immediately after an international break, but that might favor Chelsea in today’s showdown against high-flying Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The playing field suddenly may be a bit more level, and perhaps we will manage to avoid this game adding to Arsenal’s dominance over us.

Given the magnitude of the game, there’s little reason to pick anything other than the strongest available starting XI, which for the WAGNH Community looks something like this:

4-2-3-1 (53%)

Sánchez (97%) | Colwill (97%), Silva (93%), Disasi (87%), Gusto (48%) | Enzo (97%), Caicedo (95%) | Sterling (86%), Gallagher (81%), Palmer (81%) | Jackson (88%)

So that’s every starter except Gusto clocking in at 80% or higher — and I suspect Gusto would’ve been higher if I had rememberd to include him in the voting spreadsheet from the start (as opposed to adding him after the first few hundred votes were already cast).

Marc Cucurella (39%) and Mykhailo Mudryk (43%) are the best of the rest, with no one else getting into double-digits (including Noni Madueke at just 7%).