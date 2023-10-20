Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea went into the international break on the back of a three-match winning streak in all competitions, but things are about to get very real in a very real hurry as we return to action. Three of the next four in the league are against the current top three, starting with Arsenal at home on Saturday evening.

Unfortunately, despite the two-week break, our injury situation remains a great concern. All eyes are on Reece James, who seemed to hint that he would be ready to play for the first time since the first game of the season, despite a setback at the start of the break. (If he’s not, his backup, Malo Gusto, is also ready to return from a suspension.)

Meanwhile, a quintet of players have managed to acquire various concerns over the break; thankfully, only Carney Chukwuemeka looks set to miss out from among those, after re-injuring his knee. Cole Palmer, Armando Broja, Axel Disasi, and Nicolas Jackson were all full participants in training this week. Also joining them was Benoît Badiashile, who should be getting very close now as well to making his season debut. (Mauricio Pochettino should provide a bit more clarity in his press conference on Friday.)

Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Roméo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Marcus Bettinelli definitely remain out.

