Fulham 0-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea hadn’t scored a single Premier League in September, going scoreless for over 270 minutes. And then, we scored twice in just 82 seconds! Ah, football.

Mykhailo Mudryk got the veritable goalfest started, chesting down an excellent early cross from Levi Colwill, and poking the ball under the onrushing goalkeeper. Less than a minute later, Cole Palmer intercept a ball out from Tim Ream, and then Ream doubled his own misery by seeing his hurried clearance blocked by Armando Broja straight into the back of the net!

Chelsea had a couple good chance to add to our lead, with an inviting ball from Broja rolling agonizingly across the six without anyone arriving at the far post to tap it in. But Fulham offered very little and it was a very comfortable first half for the Blues.

The second was somewhat less comfortable and the home side started offering a bit more threat around the hour-mark, though it was Ian Maatsen who came closest to scoring ... but hit the frame of the goal instead unluckily.

Broja then had to go off with an apparent knock, which left us without any real focal point in attack, but we were focusing on seeing the game out from that point on anyway and Sanchez made a massive save in the 77th minute to preserve the clean sheet as well.

Carefree.

As expected, Marc Cucurella deputized at right back, with Levi Colwill playing a more pronounced left back than normal — much more of a standard back-four look from Pochettino.

Some of the midfield rotations between Enzo and Gallagher were great, with Palmer often dropping deep as well to great effect.

Both goalscorers going off injured is about in line with Chelsea’s luck this season; hopefully neither Broja nor Mudryk are dealing with anything significant

Caicedo also hobbles off at the end, after grabbing at his left knee. Concerning, that...

Next up: Burnley away on Saturday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: