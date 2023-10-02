Chelsea come into tonight’s game against Fulham with three injured full backs, including both recognized right backs, and zero fully fit center forwards, with Nicolas Jackson suspended and Armando Broja still just working his way back from an ACL replacement.

Broja does however get the nod from the WAGNH Community to start tonight, earning 58% of the vote, just a handful more than Ian Maatsen, who was one of the candidates to solve the other aforementioned problem.

Instead, with the 4-2-3-1 strongly preferred, the back four will have to be made up of Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, and Marc Cucurella — all getting over 80% of the vote. Cucurella played the right side of the backline midweek against his former club, matching up 1-v-1 against Kaoru Mitoma, so perhaps something similar might have to happen once again.

There isn’t much doubt about the two central midfielders, with Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo two of the three leading vote-getters, nor there is much question about the attacking trio of Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, and Raheem Sterling, all of whom earn at least a three-quarters majority.

Conor Gallagher (38%), Noni Madueke (22%), Carney Chukwuemeka (16%), Lesley Ugochukwu (13%). and Deivid Washington (5%) don’t come anywhere near the starting lineup, which might look something like this:

4-2-3-1 (67%)

Sánchez (91%) | Colwill (98%), Silva (80%), Disasi (88%), Cucurella (81%) | Enzo (97%), Caicedo (94%) | Mudryk (75%), Palmer (94%), Sterling (81%) | Broja (58%)