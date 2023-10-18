Yesterday’s rumors and subsequent concerns of Reece James and Carney Chukwuemeka suffering potential injury setbacks have been half-allayed by Chelsea, with the club today confirming that James has returned to full training. Yay! (Whether he’ll be ready to go on Saturday is another question of course.)

Unfortunately, Chelsea also confirmed that Chukwuemeka has indeed suffered a setback, just as he was getting ready to return from his knee problem. Boo!

Additionally, Trevoh Chalobah has also suffered a setback, and it’s starting to look like he may never play for us again with January exit rumors also getting louder recently. That’s just an awkward situation all around.

Chelsea’s training ground report also either mentions or shows that Axel Disasi, Armando Broja, and Cole Palmer were all participants as well today (Wednesday), which is good news considering that they all had minor injury concerns over the international break (with Disasi pulling out of the France squad altogether and both Broja and Palmer coming back to Chelsea early).