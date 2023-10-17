Things are not going too well for hipster darlings Union Berlin at the moment.

Coming off of a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga, their highest placement ever — qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in club history in the process — they’re currently mired in a seven-match losing streak in all competitions and languishing towards the bottom of the table with just two wins from seven in the league. And they’ve lost both of their games in Europe as well, in rather gut-wrenching style at that, on matching 94th-minute winners by Real Madrid and Braga.

Goalscoring has been just one of the issues plaguing the side, as last year’s goals-by-committee approach hasn’t been producing the same expected outcomes (only Kevin Behrens is pulling his weight with 4 in 7). Among those not pulling their weight is Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana, who’s said to have dropped to fourth choice of four in the pecking order — after playing in all seven of their Bundesliga games, starting five so far.

But he has a grand total of zero goals, on 18 shots (7 on target) totaling just 1.4 xG: numbers which exclude his lone cup appearance (4 shots but no xG info), but which aren’t exactly painting a picture of just bad luck either way.

Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert isn’t losing hope yet, in the project or in David, and seems hopeful that the classic cliché of a striker just needing to get that first goal will help open the floodgates.

“Changing the results is not that easy for a young player. He has also had private problems at times. A little something came together. “He also lacks a goal to give him some self confidence but he is someone who can help us.” -Oliver Ruhnert; source: kicker via Metro

Fofana scored three goals in preseason for Union and looked every bit as dangerous as advertised. Hopefully he can rediscover his mojo soon.