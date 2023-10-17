 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roméo Lavia begins rehab from ankle ligament injury — report

But not expected to return for another 4-6 weeks at least

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea Unveil New Signing Romeo Lavia Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Roméo Lavia has spent the last month in a protective boot, after picking up an ankle ligament injury in training in early September, but as per the Daily Mail, the young midfielder was able to shed that most unwelcome foot accessory last week and “begin doing some rehab work in the pool” as well.

That’s certainly a positive development, even if the 19-year-old “is still expected to remain sidelined until late November at the earliest”, according to the report, with a more likely timeline pegging his potential return for early December. Either way, it’s a better prognosis than the “extended period” that was set as the initial time frame.

Lavia joined us in August from Southampton, but was lacking match fitness at the time and then got hurt just as he had finally built up some. While our midfield has stayed relatively healthy (especially compared to some of the other positions in the team), having another highly rated (and highly promising) option to count on wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Lavia in a Chelsea shirt sooner rather than later!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History