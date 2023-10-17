Roméo Lavia has spent the last month in a protective boot, after picking up an ankle ligament injury in training in early September, but as per the Daily Mail, the young midfielder was able to shed that most unwelcome foot accessory last week and “begin doing some rehab work in the pool” as well.

That’s certainly a positive development, even if the 19-year-old “is still expected to remain sidelined until late November at the earliest”, according to the report, with a more likely timeline pegging his potential return for early December. Either way, it’s a better prognosis than the “extended period” that was set as the initial time frame.

Lavia joined us in August from Southampton, but was lacking match fitness at the time and then got hurt just as he had finally built up some. While our midfield has stayed relatively healthy (especially compared to some of the other positions in the team), having another highly rated (and highly promising) option to count on wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Lavia in a Chelsea shirt sooner rather than later!