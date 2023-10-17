Thiago Silva ‘prefers to remain silent’ about his future, for now

It’s hard to think of a more appropriate kit-to-man combination than Thiago Silva wearing a shirt sponsored by a company called “Infinite Athlete”. Unfortunately, time and the laws of nature will win out eventually — we’ve seen them win a few skirmishes already this season, if we’re being honest — and Thiago will have to make some big decisions about his next steps in a glittering, legendary career.

But he’s not ready to talk about that just yet, lest he let down the rabid Fluminense fanbase once again (it’ll be okay, Fellipe) ... and especially if he chooses not (*GASP*) to return to his roots before hanging up his boots (breathe, Fellipe, just breathe), which seems like an option that’s on the table if you squint just right to read between the following lines:

“This relationship [with Flu] has been going on for a long time, right? But I prefer to remain silent at this moment, as there has already been some controversy in the recent past. I now have a family, I have children. So we have to think about this aspect too. But let’s see where things can bring us happiness, to finish this beautiful and successful career that I believe I have achieved.” -Thiago Silva; source: TNT Sports via Google Translate

The Silva clan seem well settled in London, part of this big happy Blues family, including young Iago Silva kicking it with the Chelsea U12s.

Thiago, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, may have a few more years left in him still(!) at age 39, but if (and when) he is ready to retire, going into coaching at Chelsea is surely a pathway that would be open to him as well.