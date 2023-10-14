 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Sam Kerr header opens the scoring for Chelsea against West Ham, 1-0!

Charles again with the assist!

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Lauren James’ high pressing gets West Ham in trouble, and the visitors lose possession quite close to the box. From that it was only a matter of Fran Kirby laying it to Niamh Charles on an overlapping run, putting a good cross to find Sam Kerr in the area. All the Chelsea striker had to do was connect her header and direct it towards the goal and across the keeper — all of which she did very well.

