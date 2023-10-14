Playing in Kingsmeadow for the first time this season, one could expect Chelsea Women to be very comfortable in their surrounding against a West Ham team they have always found a way to beat bar one encounter that ended as a draw. Instead the Blues were a bit too nervous from kick-off, which allowed the visitors to play a lot closer to our goal than we expected.
Thankfully most of their shots weren’t sure-fire, and Zecira Musovic ended up not having much trouble working between the posts. Soon the Blues would find their footing in midfield and start dominating West Ham, all while turning up the heat upfront.
Sam Kerr, who started the match today as centre-forward, got her first strike cancelled since she was offside. The second one which went into the back of the net after a good cross from Niamh Charles — the third time in two consecutive matches! — was a good one.
Chelsea tried to add more goals to the scoreline, and the closest we got to doing so after Kerr’s opener was a 1v1 between Lauren James and Hammers keeper, Mackenzie Arnold. The English international unfortunately did not do well with that opportunity.
Second half was pretty much a repeat of the first, although the Hammers’ period of bothering us lasted longer. The Blues were annoyingly ineffective in attack until one Erin Cuthbert solved it all with a proper strike.
Carefree!
- Sam Kerr starts upfront, with Mia Fishel unavailable.
- Subs are Erin Cuthbert for Sophie Ingle, Sjoeke Nüsken for Fran Kirby, Agnes Beever-Jones for Sam Kerr, Jessie Fleming for Lauren James
- Chelsea are having a really hard time kicking it into gear in the first minutes of every match they’ve played this season.
- Zecira Musovic wasn’t called too often into action. But when she did, she delivered.
- Great way for Sam Kerr to open her goalscoring account this season.
- Niamh Charles intent on proving last season’s doubters wrong with yet another assist from playing as fullback.
- Twice Lauren James had a really good chance to make the match easier for us, and she didn’t do it. It’s really a key aspect of the game that she needs to do much better if she’s to ever reach her full potential.
- Meanwhile Erin Cuthbert shows how it’s done with a lovely one-two with Jessie Fleming to seal the deal for us at the game’s end.
- Next up: Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the Women’s Super League.
- KTBFFH!
