Chelsea FCW vs. West Ham United FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Home advantage

By Fellipe Miranda
Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea Women could have done much better than a 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend, with the hosts playing with nine women on the line after a double yellow card for captain Alex Greenwood. At the same time a loss would put a real dent to our title defence and one point is better than none.

Today against West Ham at Kingsmeadow in the first match of the season in our regular home turf, we look to recoup regular wins.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Musovic | Lawrence, Bright (c), Carter, Mjelde | Ingle, Leupolz | James, Kirby, Charles | Kerr

Substitutes from: Berger, Nusken, Périsset, Fleming, Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

West Ham starting lineup:
Arnold (c) | Smith, Shimizu, Evans, Ueki, Harries, Denton, Hayasi, Asseyi, Cooke, Cissoko

Substitutes from: Walsh, Stringer, Tysiak, Atkinson, Filis, Ademiluyi, Flannery

Date / Time: Saturday, October 13, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK
Referee: Stacey Pearson

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Let’s do this!

