Robert Sánchez has collected Chelsea’s first trophy of the 2023-24 season, though it’s just an individual one for himself after winning the Premier League’s Save of the Month award for September.

As noted at the time of his nomination, Sánchez was up against some equally stellar competition, and any one of the nominees would’ve been a worthy winner. Of course, Sánchez being the most worthy, for his impressive stop against Aston Villa, feels pretty good.

The 25-year-old — third youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League — has been a bit of an unsung hero for us so far this season, stepping in without missing a beat after Kepa Arrizabalaga decamped for Real Madrid just before the start of the season. Sánchez leads the league in clean sheets, is third in save percentage, and above average in just about every advanced statistic, including post-shot xG saves (seventh by conceding 1.5 goals less than expected based on shot quality).

Congrats, Rob!