Levi Colwill named among 25 finalists for 2023 Golden Boy award

In a classic case of just the nomination itself being an honor, young Levi Colwill has named among the 25 finalists for the 2023 Golden Boy award, which is given to the “best” under-21 player in Europe, as voted on by various football journalists around the continent.

This year’s award will undoubtedly be won by either Jude Bellingham or Jamal Musiala. Musiala was of course a Chelsea prospect for a brief while before choosing to return home to Germany and Bayern Munich, where he’s gone from strength to strength and has become a key player for them already, as a teenager. Pretty impressive!

In fairness, Colwill has been key to our ambitions so far this season, too, just as he was key to Brighton’s in the second half of last season (and the award considers play during a calendar year rather than a football season). But he probably has little chance of actually winning it (just as our previous finalists, such as Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thibaut Courtois, or Romelu Lukaku).

The last two editions of this award have been won by Barcelona players, Pedri and Gavi. If Musiala wins, he would become the first player with any prior Chelsea affiliation to do so. We’ve had a few of the previous winners eventually join us (Cesc Fàbregas, Alexandre Pato, Raheem Sterling, João Félix), but Musiala would be the first with some Cobham blood in him.

Good luck, Levi and Jamal!