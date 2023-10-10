Nicolas Jackson withdraws from Senegal squad to take care of hand injury

Nicolas Jackson was called up by Senegal for the international break, but he’s now withdrawn from the squad to take care of the hand injury he’s been dealing with for the past couple weeks. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Abdallah Sima, who’s currently on loan at Rangers in Scotland was called up to replace Jackson.

Incidentally, it was against Brighton, about halfway through the first half in that League Cup encounter two weeks ago, that Jackson hurt his hand when he landed awkwardly after an attempted shot, and being pressured by Carlos Baleba at the same time. Jackson would play on with a heavily taped-up right hand and would in fact go on to score the game’s only goal early in the second half. After missing the game against Fulham through suspension, Jackson would also play (and score again) against Burnley last weekend, this time sporting a full-on splint to immobilize the injured appendage.

So I guess he’s now decided to utilize the break to take care of this problem properly. He’s not expected to miss any time for Chelsea, and hopefully he can keep on scoring in every game he plays, even without his lucky bandages.