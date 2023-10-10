Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has retired

Possibly the greatest ever, for many of us. Certainly the most naturally talented. Without a doubt, one of the best ever.

Eden Hazard defined a generation at Stamford Bridge. He brought us joy, happiness, fun, goals, assists, tricks, flicks, and jaw-dropping moments of sheer awe that lie beyond simple description. And even some trophies. Quite a few trophies in fact, including two Premier League and two Europa League titles.

But he was a man defined less by winning and more by the absolute pleasure he derived from playing the game, and the absolute joy that gave to those who appreciate the game for being, first and foremost, just a game. Just a man, having a bit of fun, with a ball. And it was our privilege to watch him for nine years; which turned out to be the greatest years of his career.

The last few years at Real Madrid were supposed to be the culmination of his dream. They were but a nightmare. He was released from his contract over the summer, and has officially retired from playing today.

But at his peak, he was untouchable. Forever legendary.

Thanks for the memories. Thanks for the laughs. Thank you for everything!