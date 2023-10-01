WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!

Niamh Charles finds Lauren James what a goal! pic.twitter.com/Yd1Uf2Z1hg — CfcwComps (@Compscfcw_) October 1, 2023

Chelsea Women had already scored in a previous play but the lack of goalline technology in the Women’s Super League made it so it didn’t count. But that didn’t matter for Chelsea at all as Lauren James finally herself in the scoreline after so many attempts, by positioning herself as a poacher in Tottenham’s box and pushing the ball into the back of the net with her right foot.