Chelsea FCW vs. Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Kicking off another title defence!

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chelsea Women return today to the pitch at Stamford Bridge to open the season with their fifth (!!!) consecutive Women’s Super League title defence. Even though today’s rivals, Tottenham, have a rather poor record against the women in Blue, Chelsea have suffered from bad starts to the season — something manager Emma Hayes really wants to overcome.

“We want to win all trophies. We’ve lost four opening games in a row. That’s my concern.

“I want to win on Sunday first before I win the Champions League.”

-Emma Hayes: Source: Goal

Time to correct the record!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Carter, Bright (c), Mjelde | Charles, Ingle, Nusken, Reiten | James, Fishel, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Berger, Nouwen, Leupolz, Lawrence, Kirby, Périsset, Fleming, Buchanan, Cankovic

Tottenham starting eleven:
Spencer | James, Buhler, Bartrip (c), Neville, Ahtinen, Summanen, Spence, Bizet, Clinton, Thomas

Substitutes from: Votikova, Zadorsky, Ale, Ayane, Percival, Turner, Graham, Naz, Pearse

Date / Time: Sunday, October 1st, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, England

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Let’s do this!

