Chelsea Women return today to the pitch at Stamford Bridge to open the season with their fifth (!!!) consecutive Women’s Super League title defence. Even though today’s rivals, Tottenham, have a rather poor record against the women in Blue, Chelsea have suffered from bad starts to the season — something manager Emma Hayes really wants to overcome.

“We want to win all trophies. We’ve lost four opening games in a row. That’s my concern.

“I want to win on Sunday first before I win the Champions League.”

-Emma Hayes: Source: Goal