Chelsea Women return today to the pitch at Stamford Bridge to open the season with their fifth (!!!) consecutive Women’s Super League title defence. Even though today’s rivals, Tottenham, have a rather poor record against the women in Blue, Chelsea have suffered from bad starts to the season — something manager Emma Hayes really wants to overcome.
“We want to win all trophies. We’ve lost four opening games in a row. That’s my concern.
“I want to win on Sunday first before I win the Champions League.”
-Emma Hayes: Source: Goal
Time to correct the record!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Carter, Bright (c), Mjelde | Charles, Ingle, Nusken, Reiten | James, Fishel, Kaneryd
Substitutes from: Berger, Nouwen, Leupolz, Lawrence, Kirby, Périsset, Fleming, Buchanan, Cankovic
Tottenham starting eleven:
Spencer | James, Buhler, Bartrip (c), Neville, Ahtinen, Summanen, Spence, Bizet, Clinton, Thomas
Substitutes from: Votikova, Zadorsky, Ale, Ayane, Percival, Turner, Graham, Naz, Pearse
Date / Time: Sunday, October 1st, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, England
On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere
Let’s do this!
