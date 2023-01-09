Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick.

Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.

Head coach Graham Potter also confirmed that it was a knee and a hamstring for Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling, respectively, in Thursday’s defeat, with latter still being “analyzed” for the extent of the injury.

The former seems to be doing worse however as per the initial diagnosis and is expected to miss “weeks”. As we’ve seen with other knee injuries in the recent past, be that Reece James, Ben Chilwell, or Wesley Fofana, non-tragic initial assessments do not guarantee a quick or non-complicated return, and could yet prove more serious. Pulisic did seem to jar his knee quite badly on the play.

Fingers crossed, etc. We’re good at that, with plenty of practice.