 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Welcome back to the suck

By David Pasztor
/ new
Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Well, that was absolute dogshit.

We avoided embarrassment on Thursday, so we made up for it in spades today. City never got out of first gear, if that. They actually may have coasted to their easiest victory all year in neutral.

Shocking, all around.

Blame whoever you want, though I would say it all starts at the top. It always starts at the top.

Carefree.

  • Back four-ish to start, but a more clear back-three later on. Didn’t matter either way.
  • Debut for Bashir Humphreys; congrats young man!
  • Debut for Datro Fofana; welcome, it’s usually better than this
  • More minutes for Hall, Hutchinson, etc
  • City eliminate Chelsea from both the League Cup and the FA Cup at the first hurdle. This is our first defeat in the FA Cup third round in a quarter century, 25 years.
  • Next up: Fulham away, on Thursday. I’d say it can’t get worse than this, but we may not have hit rock bottom yet
  • KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS:

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History