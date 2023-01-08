Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Well, that was absolute dogshit.

We avoided embarrassment on Thursday, so we made up for it in spades today. City never got out of first gear, if that. They actually may have coasted to their easiest victory all year in neutral.

Shocking, all around.

Blame whoever you want, though I would say it all starts at the top. It always starts at the top.

Carefree.

I just think that going back or looking for solutions when you take a hasty and totally wrong attitude is not wrong. #goblues — Belle Silva (@bellesilva) January 8, 2023

Back four-ish to start, but a more clear back-three later on. Didn’t matter either way.

Debut for Bashir Humphreys; congrats young man!

Debut for Datro Fofana; welcome, it’s usually better than this

More minutes for Hall, Hutchinson, etc

City eliminate Chelsea from both the League Cup and the FA Cup at the first hurdle. This is our first defeat in the FA Cup third round in a quarter century, 25 years.

Next up: Fulham away, on Thursday. I’d say it can’t get worse than this, but we may not have hit rock bottom yet

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: