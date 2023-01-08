Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the 2022-23 FA Cup. After reaching the final three years in a row and five of the last six (though only winning once), our campaign this season may be over before it truly begins as we take on heavyweights Manchester City in the third round.

The “Magic of the Cup” usually doesn’t apply to us, but we could use some of it today. A winner does not have to be found today, with replays reinstated this season in case of a draw.

Both sides have rotated from Thursday night’s encounter, as expected. New signings Benoît Badiashile and Datro Fofana are on the bench while 19-year-old Bashir Humphreys makes his senior debut, listed at right back (though it may be a hybrid-ish backline with Ziyech dropping as a right wing-back out of possession).

Here we go!

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):

Ortega | Gomez, Laporte, Akanji, Walker (c) | Palmer, Rodri, Bernardo | Foden, Álvarez, Mahrez

Substitutes from: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Aké, Cancelo, Gundogan, Haaland, De Bruyne, Lewis

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Hall, Koulibaly, Humphreys, Chalobah | Kovačić, Jorginho (c) | Mount, Gallagher, Ziyech | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Cucurella, Silva, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria, Hutchinson, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

