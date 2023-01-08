Potter protests puzzled, petty plebs’ perspicaciously perceived problems

Graham Potter may appear restrained on the touchline and come across as rather boring when speaking publicly, but he assures that behind that stiff upper lip facade and beneath that constant staid optimism safety blanket, there exists a real human with real emotions and real feelings, who does in fact sometimes get real annoyed. Like when his tea is cold, probably. I jest, I jest.

Here he is, sticking the right old boot in to the mean media, who have begun suggesting that on the evidence of the past 20 years, it’s a bit surprising that he remains so safely entrenched in his cushy Chelsea job.

“I hide it well. You see me here and this isn’t actually me all the time. So, of course, there are times when you get cross and angry — it’s not like I’m some robot just speaking to this can [of water] all the time.”

Of course that’s exactly what the robots would say! I’m onto you, G-1000!

“Of course, there is stuff that happens but my responsibility is to come to you and speak as respectfully as I can, even though some of your questions are stupid! I have to answer them as best I can and as respectfully as I can because I represent a fantastic club. I have that job to do and regardless of the fact I’m p----- off after the game, I have to come here and represent Chelsea.”

Well, as they say, it’s better to be pissed off than pissed on!

But, strong words from the bossman then towards the media. We’ll make Proper Chels out of him yet!

Speaking of which, how’s that winning feeling coming along?

“This is hard for people to get their head around as Chelsea, for 20 years, has been one thing and now, all of a sudden, it’s different. [But] the reason for me to take the job was because you’ve got a chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period, huge. Twenty years is a long time to have leadership and then change. With that, I knew that there would be extreme challenges, for sure. “[...] I’m not naive enough to think that if you’ve had the results we’ve had there’s not going to be some criticism and negativity. [We] have had a massive transition, problems in terms of injuries don’t make it easy to be stable, but it’s sort of blah, blah, blah, isn’t it? People want to see results and, ‘Shut up, Graham. What are you talking about? We need to win’.”

Graham. What are you talking about? We need to win.

“I don’t think I’d have left my previous job if I didn’t think there was a chance that the owners would give their support. [And] that has proved to be the case. They have been fantastic. I think they’re absolutely in line with where we’re at, in line with what we want to do. I’m more confident now that we can achieve things than I was when I started the job because I understand the club, the players and understand what’s needed. “[...] I know the responsibility we have here but also I know that I am capable. I know the quality I have and I have the full support of certainly the owners, and the players, and the staff here. And you can see by the support [from the fans] we had on Thursday, it was fantastic. So, there will always be people who will doubt. There will be people in the press room who will doubt, that’s for sure. I’m certainly not here [in the press room] to convince anybody. I’m here to do my work and then if that convinces, it’s fine.” -Graham Potter; source: Telegraph

Alright alright, calm down, G-1000. Before you overheat your circuitry.

We’d all surely love to be convinced, ideally sooner rather than later.

Anyway, nice to see (well, read) some passion. It’s not exactly aimed in the direction that’s most useful, but hey, baby steps.

And now, back to your regularly scheduled programming.