How should Chelsea line up against Manchester City in the FA Cup?

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

We switch gears this weekend but not opponents as we take on Manchester City once again, this time in the FA Cup third round. That will make it two games against City in four days, which presumably will result in plenty of rotation on both sides.

That’s a bit easier said than done for Chelsea though given our injury crisis, but considering that playing (some of) the kids on Thursday was partly what made that latest defeat more palatable, it’s absolutely imperative that Graham Potter plays (even more of) the kids on Sunday.

But that’s just my opinion. Yours may be different, which is where this exercise comes in. Who would you have play in what may be a very brief FA Cup campaign indeed?

Given the short turnaround, it’s unlikely that we have any marked improvement to our injury crisis, which now includes Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Christian Pulisic (knee?) and Mason Mount (knock?) as well. Potter was hopeful that Mount’s injury was minor while the other two are awaiting scans and diagnoses.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

