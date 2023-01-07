 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Zakaria delivers on improvement promise

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s narrow defeat against Manchester City

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

1. DENIS ZAKARIA (7.6)

Denis Zakaria had to wait a good long while to make his Chelsea debut ... and then he had to wait a bit longer to make his Premier League debut, which he did in our first game back from the World Cup. That performance in the 2-0 win (WIN!?) against Bournemouth earned a fair bit of praise, but it did not meet Denis’s own expectations. He vowed to do better.

“I think my performance should be better. I wasn’t happy with my performance actually, but we won, that’s the most important thing. And let’s work for the next game now. I’m really happy (to play), it’s great to get some minutes in the legs, it’s important for me. I have to work, and it’s going to be better with time.”

-Denis Zakaria, ten days ago

We didn’t have to wait too long to see that improvement! Love to see that.

Also, this was poetry:

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.2)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva. Let’s enjoy him in a Chelsea shirt as long as we can.

3. CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA (7.0, sub)

The youth of today: the stars of tomorrow.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (PL, H, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Zakaria (7.6), Silva (7.2), Chukwuemeka (7.0, sub)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kovačić (6.7), Hall (6.7, sub), Gallagher (6.2, sub), Koulibaly (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Azpilicueta (5.9), Havertz (5.8), Ziyech (5.5), Hutchinson (5.4, sub), Arrizabalaga (5.3), Pulisic (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Cucurella (4.7), Sterling (4.6)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Aubameyang (3.5, sub)

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History