After last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter called for some patience, some togetherness, and some contextual thinking — all the things usually lacking at the top level of football and professional sports — to help him “ride out the storm” of bad results amid a massive injury crisis.

Chelsea may be mired in the worst 8-match run of the 21st century, but Chelsea’s owners “remain confident Graham Potter will turn around the club’s season”, especially if (when?) our “luck” changes and the player stop dropping like flies every time they step on the pitch.

That’s the latest missive from Chelsea-insider Matt Law in the Telegraph, whose sources add that there is “sympathy from the club’s owners and board” for Potter and while there is also “obvious disappointment” with being in 10th and practically out of the top-four race, “Potter is still viewed as the man to handle this period of transition and put the club back on the right path”.

The cynic in me would argue that of course the new owners will say that; they wouldn’t want to admit to such a tragic mistake in appointing The Chosen One. But let’s be generous and acknowledge that Potter has in fact had to deal with an historic injury crisis — though one that has been going for about 18 months, for all intents and purposes — and even if the football on display wasn’t all that promising either when the results were good (as Potter himself had acknowledged), perhaps with enough time, he will have us (back) where we (need to) belong and playing like one of the best in Europe once again.

Until then, we batten down the hatches and cross our fingers, I suppose.