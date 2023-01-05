 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday.

Couple changes for Chelsea today, as Mateo Kovačić and Hakim Ziyech make their first starts since the World Cup. Jorginho and Mason Mount drop out, with the latter not even on the bench — so presumably ill or injured.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Zakaria | Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Humphreys, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Hutchinson, Aubameyang

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ederson | Aké, Stones, Rodri, Walker | Bernardo, Gündogan (c), De Bruyne | Foden, Haaland, Cancelo

Substitutes from: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, Álvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis

Date / Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

