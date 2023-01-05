Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday.
Couple changes for Chelsea today, as Mateo Kovačić and Hakim Ziyech make their first starts since the World Cup. Jorginho and Mason Mount drop out, with the latter not even on the bench — so presumably ill or injured.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Zakaria | Sterling, Pulisic, Ziyech | Havertz
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Humphreys, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Hutchinson, Aubameyang
Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ederson | Aké, Stones, Rodri, Walker | Bernardo, Gündogan (c), De Bruyne | Foden, Haaland, Cancelo
Substitutes from: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, Álvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis
Date / Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...