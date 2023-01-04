Following seven years in which she contributed 74 goals in 164 matches for Chelsea Women, striker Bethany England has ended her career with the Blues to join Tottenham Hotspur FC Women.

According to reports, the transfer includes a Women’s Super League record-breaking £250,000 fee. On her arrival at White Hart Lane, England put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract.

During her time at Chelsea, England was a serial winner. She helped the Blues become a force in the country with four WSL titles, two FA Cup trophies, one League win and a Community Shield to boot. She also took home several individual laurels in the 2019-20 season including FA WSL Player of the Year, and PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

It is hard not to believe that the circumstances in which England faces herself at Kingsmeadow are the main factor in her departure. She has had little playing time since Sam Kerr’s arrival back in 2020, but still managed to keep a rate of one goal every 132 minutes in the league.

“Beth has given tremendous service to the club. She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career.” -Emma Hayes; Source: Chelsea FC

