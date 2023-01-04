Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea continue to sink lower in the standings as teams around us in ... ahem ... midtable continue picking up points, and while we do have a game or two in-hand, one of those is against Manchester City, coming up tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Maybe we’ll get lucky like Everton did last weekend in their 1-1 draw? (And unlike last time we faced City, in the 2-0 defeat in the League Cup, when their backup goalkeeper turned into superman). Though City probably will be quite angry, and also extra motivated to close up the gap to the top after Arsenal dropped a couple points yesterday as well.

In any case, you never know what can happen in football; that’s why they play the games!

Our injury situation has also improved slightly in the last few days, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek back in training if maybe not quite ready for a full workload.

We play City again at the weekend as well, this time away in the FA Cup. The scheduling gods are clearly having a laugh.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)