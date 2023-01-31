According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Conor Gallagher is set to stay at Chelsea despite recent efforts and enquiries from several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, his former loan-club.

Chelsea were unwilling to send the 22-year-old out on loan again after integrating him to the first-team this season, while offers for a permanent transfer, such as Everton’s £45m bid, are said to have fallen short of the club’s evaluation.

Gallagher himself was not looking to leave the club this season, and that probably influenced Chelsea’s decision as well. The expected departure of Jorginho and expected non-arrival of Enzo Fernández likely also played a part. Therefore unless a major change takes place before 11pm GMT, Gallagher will be part of Graham Potter’s squad at least until next summer.

(Ed.note: and he’s put in several good performances as of late, so he could very well stay well beyond that as well.)