 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

In the running

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.

It is not clear whether Chelsea are looking at Sabitzer as a permanent player or on a loan move, as the club are still (presumably) focusing on Benfica’s Enzo Fernández despite a recent update claiming he will be staying in Portugal. In United’s case they want the 28-year-old as a “stop-gap” while Christian Eriksen is out injured.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History