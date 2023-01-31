According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.

It is not clear whether Chelsea are looking at Sabitzer as a permanent player or on a loan move, as the club are still (presumably) focusing on Benfica’s Enzo Fernández despite a recent update claiming he will be staying in Portugal. In United’s case they want the 28-year-old as a “stop-gap” while Christian Eriksen is out injured.