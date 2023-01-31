According to Portuguese TV station RTP, Chelsea target Enzo Fernández is set to stay at Benfica despite the Blues’ best efforts at acquiring the midfielder this winter transfer window.

RTP claims that while Chelsea reached €120m with their latest offer to Benfica for the player on “many tranches”, the Portuguese club are not budging on getting the full release clause instead. Given that the transfer window is set to close down tonight, it is unlikely we will have a complete reversal on either club’s stance to make the deal a reality.

In the meantime Enzo remains out of contention for Benfica’s match tonight against Arouca in the Primeira Liga. He has made it clear that he wanted to move out of the Encarnados this week, but it does seem his wishes will not come true this winter.