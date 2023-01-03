Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: New year, same old sh...

1. THIAGO SILVA (7.1)

Thiago Silva has carried this team on his shoulders for much of the past two years — he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s an absolute giant. Unfortunately that was not quite enough today. And that’s not the first time that has happened.

One might begin to wonder just how much of this he can (or should) take at this stage of his career. He can clearly still play at the highest level, but that may not be true for the rest of this team at the moment. Silva’s got limited time left in his career, despite his best attempts to defeat Father Time. His next contract has always been posited as a Chelsea-decision, but maybe it’s not our call at all.

He’s free to talk to other teams starting yesterday.

2. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.9)

Kepa continues to perform admirably in goal — fun fact: Chelsea were outshot 12-to-7; 8-to-1 in the second half alone — making multiple saves (4 to be exact) to keep us in the contest.

At one point, this game felt like a throwback to October: Chelsea playing not well, getting a lucky goal, and then riding the hot hand in goal. Alas, Kepa’s run out of minor miracles and could do nothing about some poor corner defending.

3. HAKIM ZIYECH (5.9, sub)

This is Ziyech’s first turn on the player ratings podium this season, which should tell you just how his season’s going. But he was at least trying things — and really should’ve had the assist on the winning goal, which Aubameyang managed to head wide at the far post instead.

vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (PL, A, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Arrizabalaga (6.9)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ziyech (5.9, sub), Cucurella (5.8), Pulisic (5.8), Kovačić (5.3, sub), Zakaria (5.3), Sterling (5.2), Chukwuemeka (5.1, sub), Mount (5.1), Azpilicueta (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Havertz (4.8), Jorginho (4.8), Gallagher (4.7), Koulibaly (4.6)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Aubameyang (3.6, sub)

OVERALL