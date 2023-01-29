Anyone looking at Chelsea Women’s starting lineup for their game today against Liverpool in the FA Cup would quickly notice manager Emma Hayes and the Blues were in for a trouncing against Liverpool after being denied such an opportunity last weekend in the Women’s Super League.

From kick-off, our impetus would show just that. Relentless pressing and high lines would simply not allow Liverpool to play forward besides the odd goalkeeper punt from the area.

But more than 30 minutes in and the Blues were just lacking that final touch to start putting an end to Liverpool’s hopes of ever beating us at home. That finally came through with a great Sam Kerr effort, volleying the ball from a Niamh Charles cross.

SAMMY K what a finish pic.twitter.com/rB27xktqRk — CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) January 29, 2023

In the second half Liverpool abandoned their “shell” and ventured forward, which did give Chelsea a bit of trouble. In return, the Blues scored a second goal via “Kerrby” with the Australian striker finishing on the Englishwoman’s assist.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN 420 DAYS LATER, WE FINALLY GET THE 30th KERRBY GOAL pic.twitter.com/SAycOPguCi — frankirbydaily (@frankirbydaily) January 29, 2023

The second goal did lead to Chelsea leaving their guard open, and Liverpool got one back via Ceri Holland. But we would not need to worry as Kerr would complete a hat-trick to give us some safety.

That third Kerr would prove key a few minutes later with the Reds getting one back once again, thanks to extremely shaky Chelsea defending. But at least we managed to hold our own until the final whistle, coming out as winners against Liverpool and moving to the FA Cup’s fifth round proper.

Carefree!