UPDATE:

The match can only be watched in the United Kingdom, via Chelsea’s official website and The 5th Stand app. No official support for fans in other parts of the world either via TV or streaming, unfortunately.

Chelsea Women have not been able to avenge their loss to Liverpool in the Women’s Super League just yet due to the postponement of our return matchup with them last weekend. But we shall get a good preview of that today with our FA Cup encounter against the Reds at Kingsmeadow.

Although Liverpool are currently in a three-loss run including a 6-0 thrashing given to them by Manchester United, they proved to be more than tricky in that fateful WSL opening match. No wonder manager Emma Hayes decided to go with a strong team today in the match to start Chelsea’s FA Cup defence.

Chelsea starting eleven (4-3-3?):

Musovic | Charles, Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Kirby, Cuthbert, Fleming | James, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Ingle, Leupolz, Eriksson, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina, Cankovic

Liverpool starting eleven:

Laws | Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Kearns, Holland, Nagano, Lawley, Daniels, Stengel

Substitutes from: Kirby, Cumings, Bonner, Robe, Silcock, Hinds, Humphrey, Lundgaard, Furness

Date / Time: Sunday, January 29, 13.00 BST; 8am EST; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: None

Streaming: Official Chelsea website, The 5th Stand app (UK)

Let’s do this!