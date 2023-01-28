Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea

Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva.

The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a bit under the radar given all the other transfer drama going on in this January window, but he looks a great acquisition already and hopefully he can keep going in that vein (avoiding drops in form or injuries, unlike our last two big-money center back arrivals).

If he can, he should be one of the cornerstones of Chelsea’s rebuild, a project that certainly seems ambitious, if a bit stuttering so far.

“I am a new signing and still discovering but you have to give all your have to be a success here. I am very happy to be here, the level is elevated. The Premier League is the best league in the world. “[Chelsea] are a big club and the targets have to be lofty. At every big club there are moments when the going gets tough ... but I am persuaded that with the big project the club has in place, we can do huge things.” -Benoît Badiashile; source: Capital Football

Big Bada-shile Boom adds that there is still belief that we can finish in the top-four this season, which certainly won’t be easy, but not yet impossible.

That said, the time-horizons we’re dealing with these days have been extended from what we’re used to, and the club’s transfer activities underline that notion completely as well. But hopefully we can at least move (up) out of this midtable mire before the end of the season.