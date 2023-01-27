Ben Chilwell starting to see light at the end of the injury tunnel

If you want to write a tragic football story with a hopeful conclusion, here’s an entirely original opening line for you: “it’s been a long December (November, January) but there is reason to believe that maybe this half-season will be better than the last”.

That’s the tune we’re all singing, and hoping to sing with true belief.

Those involved directly are doing so as well, buoyed by all our new arrivals, the current two-week break to work on things, and perhaps most importantly, the impending return of several key players. That includes Ben Chilwell, who alongside Reece James has recently returned to training. They are both surely getting close to returning to match action. Next weekend may yet be too soon, but it shouldn’t be too long now (see also: Wesley Fofana).

Chelsea TV caught up to Chilly after training yesterday, and he can hardly wait.

“I’ve been working now for ten, eleven weeks to get back onto the grass, and I’ve been back in training with the group now for a few days. “Yeah, just buzzing and really looking forward to getting back, into the games, and helping the boys. [We] have all stayed positive [and] just really motivated to get back and help the boys.” “We’ve got a very important second half of the season, with the league and also the Champions League. We’re really excited for that and hopefully we can have a very good second half of the season and a good end to the Champions League.” -Ben Chilwell; source: Chelsea TV

With N’Golo Kanté now just a month or so out, plus Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic back before then as well, we just might start finding some pearls in our oysters.

Let’s go!