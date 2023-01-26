Kepa Arrizabalaga’s season of redemption has taken a slight backseat to all the other drama going on at Chelsea — or lack of drama, when it comes to certain aspects of our play on the pitch — but our former first-choice goalkeeper’s return to some semblance of top quality has been a welcome development indeed.

No, he’s still not perfect — can anyone not named N’Golo Kanté be? — and he’s still not justified his (still) world record transfer fee — unlikely to ever, but that’s not really his fault — but we can thank Kepa for quite a few of the points and wins we have managed to pick up this season.

That was especially true throughout October, when he earned a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month as well as Save of the Month, and was also true against Crystal Palace a couple weeks ago, when he pulled off the following save against Cheick Doucouré late on to preserve our 1-0 win — a save that has earned him another nomination for Save of the Month.

Other nominees include Lukasz Fabianski, Emiliano Martínez, Aaron Ramsdale, David De Gea, and Nick Pope, but you can vote for Kepa here.