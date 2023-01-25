From kick-off Chelsea would be more than glad to show the big gap between them and their rivals today, Tottenham, despite the latter grabbing two of our players in Drew Spence and Beth England last summer and this winter respectively. England was left isolated for pretty much the entire first-half as the Blues dominated ball possession and chances against their opponents’ goal at their own turf in this League Cup quarter-final.

Jelena Cankovic, Lauren James and Guro Reiten were trying their utmost to get the Blues to score, either by great passes and crosses or runs at Tottenham’s defence. So much they tried that Guro would eventually set up Chelsea’s first goal via Erin Cuthbert and Sam Kerr, with the two basically sharing the spoils of a deflected score by one of Spurs’ defenders in the box.

While in the second half Tottenham started out trying to find an answer to our score in the first half, their “huff and puff” would not be enough to do it. Instead Chelsea would find a second goal via Fran Kirby, with a well-placed shot after Lauren James’ cross turned assist.

There would still be time for a third. A quick free-kick near the area taken by Jessie Fleming became a golden chance for Sam Kerr after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s pass, with the striker lobbing the fallen keeper to get herself in the scoresheet.

Although Jess Carter did find a(n amazing) goal to diminish the hosts’ disadvantage against Chelsea, that came too late to make any difference in a game largely dominated by the Blues, through and through.

Carefree!